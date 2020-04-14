Gov. Kate Brown announced school buildings will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year in Oregon, and even though school leaders anticipated the change, it wasn’t easy to accept.
“The school closure for in-person instruction for the remainder of the year was a hard reality despite many of us anticipating it,” said Monument Superintendent Laura Thomas. “While it is most important that everyone, students, families, and staff remain healthy, the feel of the school is not the same without the students. We miss the students!”
Long Creek Superintendent Karl Coghill said he misses the interactions with the students.
“The building is so quiet,” he said. “It is very strange.”
Lots of questions have come up since the announcement, but the heartbreak for seniors and their parents are certain, according to Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth.
“We knew this was coming,” Hallgarth said. “It’s just once someone gives you the final verdict, it’s like someone gut punched you. It’s official for our seniors that they are not coming back to our schools, and that’s the gut punch.”
Other school leaders also shared their sentiment of how tough this change is because of the importance of senior activities.
“All of us are miserable — those events are rites of passage to adulthood,” said Kathryn Hedrick, the Dayville superintendent. “Our seniors deserve public affirmations of their achievements, and they deserve the celebrations like proms, sports competitions and senior banquets.”
Oregon Department of Education encouraged schools to plan for alternative graduation ceremonies with the possibility of not allowing in-person gatherings.
“This group of seniors will miss that (graduation) in the traditional sense, and we as a high school in the district area are looking for ways that we can continue that celebration, which might be virtual or off-schedule,” said Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor. “We are going to try to make sure we try and recognize our seniors.”
While plans for graduation ceremonies are uncertain as schools look for ways to commemorate the occasion, Hedrick said it is important for every senior being recognized for their accomplishment.
“We will do something: Dayville will have two graduates, and their graduation is as important as a class of a 1,000,” Hedrick said.
To honor seniors, schools around the nation are participating in turning on their football field lights at 8:20 p.m. — which corresponds with 2020 in military time — for a minute for each senior graduating this year.
On April 9, Grant Union Junior-Senior High School turned their lights on for 43 minutes to honor their seniors. Prairie City will turn on their stadium lights every Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.
With distance learning now being the focus for the rest of the year, school leaders are aware and are grateful for parents putting in hard work to provide for their families and assist with education at home.
“While staff is meeting with students over the phone multiple times per week, providing instructional videos and assignments, parents are having to take a more leading role in the daily education,” said Thomas. “While this has been an adjustment, all the amazing students, families and staff have come together to support and help one another to make this less than ideal situation the best we can for the students.”
School buildings may be closed, but school leaders and teachers are still assisting students.
“I want parents and students to know that we are there with them,” Coghill said. “We are willing to do everything we can to help them and the students to get through these tough times.”
