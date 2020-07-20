The Grant County Health Department has confirmed a second individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County.
The health department has initiated contact tracing, according to a press release.
The individual has been told to self-quarantine, and the department is contacting other individuals who are identified as close contacts (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes). The individual resides within the 97820 zip code.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear a mask indoors and where a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home if ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone with these symptoms should call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
