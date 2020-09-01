As schools begin the reopening process, COVID-19 brings some additional requirements for students in all Grant County school districts.
The Grant County Health Department wants to make it as easy as possible for parents and students to adapt to the “Face Covering Requirement” for students ages 5 and older, according to a press release.
Face covering means a cloth, paper or disposable face covering that covers the nose and mouth. Wild Rags are included in this description. A face shield means a clear plastic shield that covers the forehead, extends below the chin and wraps around the sides of the face. Many vendors have child specific masks and shields (some are attached to hats or headbands).
Consider that a child may be extra sensitive to the way the covering feels on their face, head and ears when helping them select their masks. Some go around the ears, around the head or even attach to hats, headbands or glasses. Find the most comfortable option, and encourage students to wear the covering when in class.
Contact local schools for specific requirements or call the Grant County Health Department for further information at 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.