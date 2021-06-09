The seventh Grant County resident has died after contracting the coronavirus.
A 68-year-old man with no known underlying medical conditions who resided in Grant County died May 27 in an out-of-state hospital after developing COVID-19, according to a June 9 press release from the Grant County Health Department.
The health department received the report June 8. The death will show up on the Oregon Health Authority database within the next week.
The sixth death was an 89-year-old man who died May 13 at his residence.
The fifth death was an 89-year-old man who tested positive April 12 and died May 5 at his residence.
The fourth death was an 87-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend March 23.
The third death was a 63-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center March 23.
The second death was an 81-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center March 19.
The first death was an 87-year-old woman who died at home Nov. 15.
The health department also reported five new COVID-19 cases within the John Day ZIP code Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.