COVID-19 has claimed another life in Grant County.
The Grant County Health Department reported Thursday an 89-year-old man who resided in Grant County died at Blue Mountain Hospital.
The death will show up on the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 database between today and early next week, the health department said.
This is the sixth COVID-19-related death reported by the health department in Grant County.
The fifth death was an 89-year-old man who tested positive April 12 and died May 5 at his residence.
The fourth death was an 87-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend March 23.
The third death was a 63-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center March 23.
The second death was an 81-year-old woman who died at St. Charles Medical Center March 19.
The first death was an 87-year-old woman who died at home Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.