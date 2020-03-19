Some county offices will be restricting face-to-face assistance because of the coronavirus.
People who need assistance are asked to call ahead for an appointment at the following offices:
• County clerk, 541-575-1675
• Assessor, 541-575-0107
• Planning department, 541-575-1519
The offices are still operating during normal business hours with one appointment to be scheduled at a time.
