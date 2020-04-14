Flatten the curve, not the economy: This was the message state Reps. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, wanted to share as the predicted number of COVID-19 cases go down.
“The whole idea of social distancing and the restrictions that we put in place was to flatten the curve, and the data that we’re getting from (the Oregon Health Authority) suggest that we’ve done that,” Bonham said. “Now the question is at what point do you return to normalcy? It’s the question we’ve been asking the governor for three weeks. ... Yesterday her answer was 10-14 days of no COVID-related deaths.”
Bonham said he appreciated the concern for life but added that this measurement would be tough to achieve.
On April 9, during a virtual town hall meeting, the three state legislators talked about the success that Oregon has seen thanks to social distancing and a focus on flattening the curve with a report from state health officials on April 2 showing a decline of 50% to 70% of predicted positive coronavirus cases.
Findley said that small businesses are the backbone of the economy and that these restriction have hurt them significantly. He added that there are now 80,000 unemployment insurance applicants and that this pandemic could change how business is done, even when it concludes.
Owens said, for businesses to move forward, regulations put in place because of the virus would have to be toned down. Owens added that an important part of addressing this problem is to not treat all of Oregon the same.
One question came in talking about restaurants hit by this crisis and if there is a possibility to have dine-in options with proper social distancing measures.
“We hope, I think all three of us, to get some rules from the governor on social distancing so as soon as we meet our goals we can start phasing that in,” Owens said. “I have a personal friend who is a restaurant owner, and they are suffering bad. We need to figure out how we can maintain social distancing and allow people to come in and start partaking, or we’ll lose them (restaurants).”
Bonham added that they have been working with the governor to try and come up with a plan so restaurants can allow dining in through cleaning standards, capacity limits or other measures.
“We are attempting to put together a road map on how to get to that, and there are several different components. All of those issues are big issues that affect everyone, restaurants and businesses” Findley said. “We have to be able to reach the relaxation of those standards, and we’re putting together some standards to realize that.”
A special session dealing with the pandemic will probably happen around the next revenue forecast in May, according to Bonham.
