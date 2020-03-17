Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday banned on-site consumption of food and drink at restaurants and bars, a 180-degree turn from indications she gave earlier in the day that she would not order closures or curfews.
Brown’s order, which takes effect Tuesday, March 17, allows restaurants to offer delivery or takeout service. But across Oregon, restaurants were electing to close entirely.
According to state labor data, businesses employ about 155,000 food service workers.
The development came as Brown continues to ramp up restrictions intended to keep people out of crowds and away from each other if they’re sick.
She has ordered nursing homes and other licensed facilities to limit visiting to the 30,000 Oregonians living in such settings. She has ordered every public school closed through at least April 1, sending 580,000 students home for at least two weeks.
And on Monday, she tightened the state’s ban on gatherings, now prohibiting any involving 25 or more people and urging Oregonians not to convene in gatherings of more than 10 people. She also urged any business that isn’t able to expand service to takeout or delivery to evaluate whether they should remain open.
“Each action has a ripple effect across our state, both on a personal level and an economic one,” Brown said. “Working together, we can overcome these hurdles in an Oregon way.”
On Sunday, Brown told reporters she was considering imposing a curfew or even closing the state’s restaurants and bars, but on Monday morning, she said she decided against such actions. And four hours after that, she announced the ban on inside dining.
According to Amy Lewin, spokeswoman for the Portland Business Alliance, her organization is evaluating the impact to its members, including the financial harm.
The situation is similar at the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, where Executive Director Carmen Castro and the organization’s business development team is working with clients to weather the impact of COVID-19.
“I don’t have a lot of information to share about what members are saying at this point,” Castro said. “Our clients have expressed concern about their businesses as well as their own personal and family health.”
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association represents 2,600 members and more than 183,000 employees across the state. CEO and President Jason Brandt said Monday that his organization will be giving a presentation on the immediate needs of the hospitality industry and its employees in two upcoming meetings with state leaders: the Governor’s Economic Advisory Task Force scheduled Tuesday, and the Legislature’s Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response taking place Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Capitol.
“The first thing we have to start with is making sure there’s no one-week waiting period to access unemployment insurance. Given the current state of affairs, people cannot wait a week,” Brandt said. “Second, we should relax rules around the work search provision.”
Work search provisions in federal law requires one to be proactively seeking a new job when applying for unemployment, but Brandt points out that with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, the state is encouraging people to stay home.
“If we’re trying to save lives, obviously that’s an exemption that needs to be made immediately,” he said.
Outside of advocating in front of Oregon’s elected leadership, Brandt said, his organization is pushing out the message that there are ways to continue supporting your favorite local businesses. Purchasing gift certificates to redeem later — as long as their gift cards are not run through a third-party service — can help infuse cash into a small business you want to support now. Making use of drive-throughs, takeout and delivery service for those business that have chosen to remain open are also options, according to Brandt.
“I think people would benefit from looking at the bright side down the road, once we get past this crisis … there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Today was a really tough day, but we’re focused on making sure we showcase the resiliency of this industry.”
