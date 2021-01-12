Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Buy Now

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 sits on the counter of the Grant County Health Department last week. The health department and the Blue Mountain Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Grant County Fairgrounds from 3 to 6 p.m. for people over 65, healthcare, and food service workers.

 EO media file photo

The county will vaccinate people over 65 and health and food service workers Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

A Grant County Health Department press release said Tuesday that it would be hosting the COVID-19 vaccine clinic with the Blue Mountain Hospital.

The health department press release said roughly 100 doses would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the press release, the county will schedule more clinics as more vaccines become available.

The health department's press release said they could not schedule individual appointments because each vial contains approximately 11 doses. According to the press release, the health department and hospital staff must use the shots within 6 hours from opening the vial, thus the need to schedule vaccine clinics for groups of 11 or more.

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.