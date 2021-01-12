The county will vaccinate people over 65 and health and food service workers Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
A Grant County Health Department press release said Tuesday that it would be hosting the COVID-19 vaccine clinic with the Blue Mountain Hospital.
The health department press release said roughly 100 doses would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the press release, the county will schedule more clinics as more vaccines become available.
The health department's press release said they could not schedule individual appointments because each vial contains approximately 11 doses. According to the press release, the health department and hospital staff must use the shots within 6 hours from opening the vial, thus the need to schedule vaccine clinics for groups of 11 or more.
