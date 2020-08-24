The Grant County Health Department has confirmed three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Grant County, bringing the total to eight.
The health department has initiated contact tracing.
The individuals are working with the health department for proper care and safety, and the health department is contacting other individuals who meet the definition of close contacts (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes). The additional cases are currently residing within the 97856 zip code in the Long Creek area.
The Health Department still encourages all residents to do the following:
• Wear mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who has these symptoms should call 211 or the health department at 541-575-0429.
