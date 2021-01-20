Three more people tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release Wednesday, the Grant County Health Department said that the people infected with the virus live within the John Day ZIP code.
The Oregon Health Authority and the health department will offer a free testing event at the Grant County Fairgrounds Thursday and Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in getting a test can register at doineedacovid19test.com.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6feet of distancing can not be maintained.
Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days.
The symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.