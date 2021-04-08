The surge in COVID-19 cases has shuttered two restaurants in Grant County.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, 1188 Brewing Company posted that they would be closing temporarily due to exposure to COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Outpost Bar and Grill stated on its Facebook page that they would close until Monday, possibly longer:
"We are sorry to announce that we are closed until Monday the 12th, maybe longer due to exposure. The safety of our community and our employees is #1." We are going to spend this time while closed cleaning and hope to be back as soon as possible."
The Eagle was unable to reach the Outpost for comment.
Shannon Adair, the owner of 1188, said that "a couple" of employees tested positive and could have spread the virus to other staff members. If others test positive, she said, the restaurant could be closed until roughly April 17.
Adair said making the decision was not hard and made the call within 15 minutes of hearing an employee tested positive.
"Even if I wanted to open, she said. "I don't have enough staff, but I also don't want anyone else in our community or anyone in the restaurant to get sick," she said.
She said she takes COVID-19 seriously and believes the virus can have long-term effects on those who become infected and if she can reduce the risk of spreading it in the community, she will.
Adair told the Eagle that some of her customers take the virus seriously and others do not. For her part, as a business owner serving the public, she is making what, in her opinion, is the right decision.
Adair said that regardless of how people feel about the virus, the breakneck pace of infections will ultimately close down the county.
Whether you think we shouldn't have any cases, or think people shouldn't get tested, or you don't think it's very serious at all, she said. We could get shut down. And that's the last thing any of us want. None of us can afford it at this point.
Adair said that the people who tested positive did not get a COVID-19 test for a "random" reason.
"The people that I know that got tested got tested because they were sick, she said. "And so I think we should be taking it seriously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.