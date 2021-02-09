Veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration and their caregivers may be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment throughout the state and may be able to arrange transportation.
In a Friday press release, the Grant County Health Department said VA hospitals in Boise, Walla Walla and Portland are immunizing eligible veterans and caregivers.
The health department also said eligible veterans could make an appointment at VA health care clinics in Roseburg, Eugene and Bend.
Robert Van Voorhis of the Veterans Committee at the John Day Elks Lodge said three hospitals serving Grant County (Portland, Boise and Walla Walla) have different vaccine plans and websites.
Boise VA Medical Center’s webpage is https://www.boise.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, and the phone number is 208-422-1499.
Portland’s VA Healthcare System’s website is portland.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, and the phone number is 800-949-1004.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla (Walla Walla VA Medical Center) webpage is wallawalla.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, and their phone number is 888-687-8863.
Van Voorhis told the Eagle that the Boise VA Medical Center director asked the John Day Elks Lodge if there is interest among veterans served by Boise in getting their vaccines at the Burns Elks Lodge. While it is only a proposal, the response from veterans has been “very positive.”
Grant County Veterans may also be able to schedule transportation to those appointments through the Disabled Veterans Veterans or the People Mover.
The health department’s press release said to reach out to Katie Hoffman, with the county’s Veterans Services office at 541-620-8057 to coordinate with the DAV and 541-575-2370 to schedule a ride with the People Mover.
