As the state prepares to receive an expected 267,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the year, Grant County will receive doses for health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents around mid-December, according to Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay.
The vaccine, which is taken in two doses, will be distributed over a four-week span. The vaccines, made by Pfizer, must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit and can be stored in a refrigerator for up to five days, according to the company’s website.
The hospitals, she said, will administer vaccines to their own staff while federal pharmacy partners will administer to the care facilities.
Blue Mountain Hospital Emergency Services Director Rebekah Rand said the hospital has started the process to become a vaccine provider, but as of Friday, they do not know when they will begin administering the vaccine.
“We are taking direction from the Oregon Authority as they will drive every step of the process,” she said. “There are certain steps that must be taken as an organization to administer any COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, so like many other hospitals in Oregon, (the hospital district) has started working on that process but because of the factors including timelines, regulations, etc., we do not have a set date for when that will start.”
Lindsay said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory board would be meeting on Dec. 10 and the state will “quickly” communicate additional details following the meeting.
“We anticipate that most of the health care workers will take it, but when I say most, I’m giving myself a lot of latitudes, greater than 50%,” she said. “But I don’t know what the refusal rate will be. I think that is a big question mark.”
She said, when she talks to people, some say they are eager to take the vaccine, but others have told her they do not want to be the “guinea pig.”
It will be interesting, she said, to see what the refusal rate will be in the U.S. A state-by-state comparison, she said, or a comparison to other countries that have had a more “uniform” response to the pandemic would be revealing.
Lindsay said she understands the public’s hesitation to the vaccine. Still, she also believes the CDC’s recommendations are based on the country’s best interest.
Lindsay said the public must remember that public measures for fighting the virus will not go away until most are immunized, roughly 75%, she said.
“People can take it for what they will,” Lindsay said, “but there is a relationship between the number of people getting vaccinated and the public health measures going away.”
Dr. Michele Andrasik, the director of social and behavioral sciences and community engagement at the COVID-19 Prevention Network at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said in marginalized communities, underlying mistrust of the health care system is legitimate.
She said there are “safeguards” in place to ensure ethics.
“There have been instances where scientists have been unethical,” she said. “And now there are safeguards in place to really limit the ability of any scientist of being unethical.”
Experts have found that any chance of benefiting from the herd immunity that comes with vaccines diminishes if not enough people are immunized and protected from infection.
Researchers at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy used a computer simulation to calculate that, if 75% of the world’s population were immunized, the vaccine would need to be 70% effective in preventing infection to get the pandemic to a manageable level. If vaccine efficacy dips to 60%, then 80% would need to take the vaccine.
Lindsay said the side effects she has read about with Pfizer’s vaccine are similar to the flu vaccine’s side effects.
She said there has been “injection-site” issues, sensitivity and soreness.
According to an article in Science Magazine, participants in both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine trials have said they experienced symptoms including fever, muscle aches, bad headaches and fatigue after receiving the shots. Still, the side effects generally did not last more than a day.
Early on, Dr. Margaret Hamburg, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said the FDA set clear efficacy standards. The administration required the vaccine to be at least 50% effective. The FDA based this on the criteria it established with the flu vaccine.
The FDA’s rationale is that the vaccine, though not perfect, is better than nothing, and it can reduce the severity of the disease and the length of symptoms.
She said the efficacy rate of both Pfizer and Moderna, 95% and 94.5%, respectively, had exceeded expectations so far. Hamburg emphasized that the FDA’s oversight does not stop once distribution begins.
“As the vaccine is distributed, there has to be some systems in place for tracking it,” she said, “both to make sure that people get their appropriate second dose, but also so that we can continue to collect data about the experience of the vaccine in the real world, in terms of how well it’s working, for whom and how long does protection last and, very importantly, ongoing information about whether any unexpected safety issues may start to emerge.”
Hamburg said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses of the vaccine to be effective.
Lindsay said the county would use the state’s ALERT tracking system to ensure patients get their second dose.
According to the CDC’s website, Pfizer’s booster is given three weeks after the first one, while Moderna’s is spaced out four weeks later.
Lindsay said Pfizer’s vaccine has “special storage requirements.” The vaccine, according to the CDC website, uses genetic material called mRNA. If providers do not keep mRNA at an extremely cold temperature, it can break down, making the vaccine unusable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.