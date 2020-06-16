Hospital patients are now allowed one visitor after a health screening.
Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority on June 11 to provide written guidance to hospitals to loosen the restrictions on visitations and give further clarification on screening protocols for individuals entering a facility, according to a press release.
A screening will be required for all individuals seeking entry into the facility. This screening includes a visual observation, temperature check and a variety of questions.
According to Lori Lane, the Blue Mountain Hospital District health information manager, the questions will include: symptoms including, but not limited to, fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, and body aches; international travel within the last 14 days to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Level 3 risk countries; testing for, or diagnosis of, COVID-19; contact with known or suspected COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days; and cruise ship travel within the last 30 days.
A list of restricted countries can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html. Updated information on cruise ships can be found on cdc.gov/travel/page/covid-19-cruise-ship.
For visitations, each patient is now allowed one visitor at a time. This includes inpatients, emergency room patients, outpatients and Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic patients, according to Lane.
If visitors have any of the symptoms being screened for at entry, have been determined to have suspected, presumptive or confirmed active COVID-19 or refuse to comply with the facility’s infection control guidance of wearing a mask, visitors will be restricted.
If a patient is in end-of-life care, they may be allowed to have more than one visitor with them.
For individual circumstances, such as end-of-life care, a parent or guardian of a child or someone assisting with a disabled individual, a visitor may be able enter the building with their temperature over 100 or with symptoms.
“The revised executive order will greatly benefit patients who may have been without social support during this time,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.