William (Bill) Maclean George

December 15, 1937-December 2, 2020
Bill passed away on December 2, 2020 from bacterial pneumonia, not related to COVID-19. He was born in Portland, Oregon, December 15, 1937. Bill, his parents Mac and Bernice George, and his siblings Robert and Gerry Lou George moved to John Day in 1949 and purchased the Cote d'Or Motel where Bill lived until he left for college.
Bill often said he was the luckiest guy in the world to have grown up in John Day. He and his friends were always outdoors hiking, camping, hunting or getting into mischief. They had many adventures driving and pushing his 1938 Chevy and the family Jeep. Bill graduated from Grant Union High School (GUHS) in 1955 where he was valedictorian. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959 where he received the Autzen Foundation scholarship as an Outstanding Business Administration Major. Bill married Mary Anne Brockley that summer and began a successful corporate career with General Electric. There are two children from that marriage, Carole Loy and Daniel George Brockley.
Bill served 5 years in the Army Security Agency reserves (6 months active duty). His business career advanced very quickly and he held several management positions in finance over 18 years with General Electric. In 1977 he became Corporate Controller for Memorex Corporation. Later he became Chief Financial Officer for several companies. He moved to Boise, Idaho in 1979.
Bill married Mary Powell in Boise in 1991. They had 30 wonderful years together traveling, hiking, fishing and enjoying time in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho, at the Oregon Coast, and in the Sonoran Desert. Bill retired in 1993. In 2013 they decided to settle near Tucson in Marana, Arizona, where they lived at the time of his death.
In addition to his wife, his children, his grandchildren, Johnny and Danny Loy, his siblings, their families he will be missed by his extended family which included 4 great grandchildren, 3 step children, 6 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren.
His fondness for John Day was very deep and he had hoped to organize another GUHS reunion in 2021 with his classmates from 1955. Instead, there will be a memorial for Bill on June 26 at the Canyon City Cemetery at his “bench”. The memorial bench was placed several years ago. Every year when he visited John Day he loved to go sit on his bench. If you would like to receive additional information of the memorial service contact Mary at maryg316@gmail.com. As per his wishes a scholarship fund has been established at Grant Union High School. Contributions should be sent to Grant Union Alumni, c/o Bill George Memorial Scholarship Fund, 911 S. Canyon Blvd, John Day, Oregon 97845.
—Paid for by the family of Bill George.
