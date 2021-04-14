Grant School District 3 announced it is looking into a possible two-week pause for the school district because of the uptick in Grant County COVID-19 cases.
The announcement on Tuesday night from Superintendent Bret Uptmor stated that 44% of students at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and 16% of students at Humbolt Elementary are on quarantine.
"Due to this, GCHD is considering a two week pause for our district," the press release states. "If that happens, each school will communicate with students and parents regarding the plan for distance learning..."
Uptmor asked that people work together in reducing or eliminating close contact possibilities.
He said people can help by: washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds; not touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; staying home when feeling ill; wearing a mask indoors and wearing a mask outdoors if six feet of distancing cannot be maintained outside.
"Please understand we want to stay open, but know maintaining a safe environment is paramount," Uptmor said in the press release.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
