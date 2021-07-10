John Day's Dollar General will open its doors for a "soft opening" Wednesday, if not sooner.
Torry Mayfield, district manager, said Saturday the goal is to open and hire more employees.
According to Mayfield, store plans to have a total of about ten employees. Currently, he said, they have hired four. All local, he said.
Mayfield said filling open positions and "freight logistics" have been two challenges in getting the store ready for its "soft opening."
He said he would like to see the store open before Wednesday and that they are working hard to make it happen.
"We're going to carry on through the weekend," he said.
Mayfield said Dollar General plans to open four more stores in Eastern Oregon this year. He said they would mostly be along Interstate 84.
Currently, the company's webpage lists 65 stores in Oregon and upwards of 17,000 across the U.S.
According to Dollar General's 2020 annual report, the company plans to open north of 1,000 additional stores in 2021.
In addition, the company touts that roughly 75% of Americans live within 5 miles of a Dollar General.
The store's hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
