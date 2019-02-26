Eighteen firefighters from Mt. Vernon, John Day, Long Creek, Prairie City and Monument fire departments recently completed the Grant-Harney Training Association firefighter academy, including, from left, front row, instructor Chad LaVallee, Gabe McKinley, Chase Workman, Ron Phillips and Joy Brown; middle row, Denise Porter, Jennifer Garinger, Tyler Stout, Peter Case, Don Porter and Andy Hutsell; and back row, Shea Pogne, Quade Day, Andy Watkins, Kevin Mitchell, Dan Pogue, Peter Mohnen and instructor Don Willis.