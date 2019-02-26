In January and February, the Grant-Harney Training Association held its annual firefighter training academy.
Eighteen firefighters from the Grant County communities of John Day, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon, Monument and Long Creek devoted 63 hours of their time over three weekends to train as firefighters. Some of the firefighters were training for the first time. Others were reviewing the knowledge they have gained over a period of years. The firefighters ranged in age from 16 to 67. Sixteen is the youngest you can be to fight fire with a department, but the maximum age is open as long as you can do the job.
This year the annual fire academy was held in Long Creek. Ten Classes were taught at the Grant-Harney Training Academy. Some of the classes included fire behavior, firefighter safety and survival, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, building construction and communications.
Instructors for the academy were Don Willis, Chad LaVallee and Hayden Jones from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training; Don Porter, Denise Porter, Ed Studtmann and Peter Case from the Long Creek Fire Department; and Dave Riess from the Hines Fire Department.
In March, these firefighters and others will participate in a hazardous materials class, a 16-hour class over two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.