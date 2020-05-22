It has been a challenging and uncertain experience for all of us during these past two months. We want to thank everyone for their sacrifices and hard work to help decrease illnesses in our community. As we enter the Memorial Day weekend, we would like for everyone to have a fun, enjoyable time. Following are a few things to keep in mind when making your weekend plans.
As we have learned any travel creates risk, so staying home or at least close to home is the best option to protect your health and the health of others. Smaller get togethers with family and close friends are a great alternative to distance travel. Just remember to maintain 6 feet between non-household members, be vigilant about hand hygiene and if around at-risk individuals it’s safest for everyone to wear a face covering. Because Grant County has entered into Phase 1 reopening, we are able to have social gatherings of up to 25 people.
Hiking and camping are also other fantastic ways to enjoy your holiday weekend. Our beautiful county has many great camping options that allow you to experience the great outdoors locally. Following are some tips to help ensure your outing is safe:
1) Prepare before you go – make a list of necessary items to take
2) Let others know where you will be
3) Pack in – pack out
4) Check before you go to make sure the campground you plan to visit is open, as many are still closed. The Grant County Emergency Operations Center website has a list of places that are currently open for use.
Safety tips for the outdoors can be helpful when deciding what your plans are for this Memorial Day weekend. Remember to enjoy your time while remaining as safe as possible.
