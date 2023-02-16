JOHN DAY — The Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball team took the phrase "it isn't how you start but how you finish" and turned it on it's head.
The team was relentless from the opening whistle, using a 27-6 first quarter run to cruise to a dominant 63-23 win over Jordan Valley in the opening round of the High Desert League championship tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Grant Union High School.
Turnovers, so many turnovers. The Panthers cut into passing lanes and used their size and length to their advantage against the undersized Mustang squad, building a 37-14 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw much of the same, the Panthers used their size and length to create turnovers, increasing their lead to 46-20 with just over 3:00 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers would take a daunting 52-22 advantage into the fourth quarter. Cole Teel would drain a three to open the fourth quarter as the Panthers scored the first six of the period to take a 61-23 lead with just over 2:00 remaining in the game.
The Panthers would add another two points in the closing minutes of the fourth to hand the Mustangs a crushing 40 point, 63-23 defeat and advance to the next round of the district tournament.
Eli Wright and Wes Voigt paced the Panthers on offense, scoring 16 points each in the game. Cole Teel had another great game, adding ten points for the Panthers.
Panther head coach Kelsy Wright acknowledged his team's hot start, saying they'd practiced that way. "We've been kind of practicing that a little bit all week, trying to throw something new. We knew everybody was going to be here watching us," he said.
"I think we got a lot of our energy because of that press and the way that we started...we're going to throw a little bit of something different at Adrian tomorrow and hopefully catch them off guard because they're a tough team to play," he added.
The win moves the Panthers into a semifinal showdown against Adrian with a berth to state and a chance at a league championship on the line. The Panthers will tipoff against Adrian at 2:45 p.m on Friday, Feb. 17 at Grant Union High School.
