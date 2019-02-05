Collaboration is the established way of doing business and building community in Harney County, and The Ford Family Foundation is supporting this culture through a three-year, $300,000 community building grant awarded to High Desert Partnership.
The High Desert Partnership, a community-based organization committed to strengthening the communities of Harney County through collaboration, will use this funding to continue to support several collaborative efforts in Harney County, according to a press release from the group.
“This grant award reflects years of hard work by a diverse group of folks that work tirelessly to solve complex social, economic and ecological issues facing Harney County,” said Brenda Smith, High Desert Partnership executive director, in the release. “We’re incredibly thankful to The Ford Family Foundation for their support of Harney County’s brand of collaboration to continue building a strong, resilient community.”
This grant will enable High Desert Partnership to continue to effectively support several collaborative efforts: the Harney Basin Wetlands Initiative, the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Comprehensive Conservation Plan, the Harney County Restoration Collaborative, the Harney County Wildfire Collaborative, the business development initiative BizHarney and the youth initiative Youth Changing The Community.
These collaborative groups all have a track record and experienced success in community-wide involvement and in solving difficult issues in Harney County.
High Desert Partnership has a community-centered approach to improving the lives of Harney County residents using and supporting collaboration for youth empowerment, economic opportunities and ecological improvements.
This approach directly aligns with The Ford Family Foundation’s mission for developing successful citizens and building vital rural communities.
