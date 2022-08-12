Gary and Gibb
Brothers Gary and Gibb Gregg, grand marshals for the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo met with fairgoers ahead of Saturday's parade.

 By Steven Mitchell Blue Mountain Eagle

As the 113th Grant County Fair got underway on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Parade met with fairgoers in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the fairgrounds.

Brothers Gibb and Gary Gary Gregg, longtime Grant County residents, were named grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo late last year.

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

