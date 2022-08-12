As the 113th Grant County Fair got underway on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Parade met with fairgoers in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the fairgrounds.
Brothers Gibb and Gary Gary Gregg, longtime Grant County residents, were named grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo late last year.
Gary, 90, and Gibb, 86, who rode in their first rodeo together at the Grant County Fairgrounds in 1953, reflected on county fairs of years past, on their respective careers and on raising a family in Grant County.
In addition to competing in the rodeo, Gibb, a skilled horse trainer, recalled bringing took colts he broke to the fair to show in 4-H horse shows when he was in high school.
The fair, he said, was much different in the 1950s.
"There were a lot of cowboys in those days," Gibb said.
Given that there was not much money to be made in competing in rodeos, it was more about having fun in those days.
His older brother agreed with that sentiment.
"They still had pretty damn good horses and bulls," Gary said. "The money, sometimes, was questionable, but we didn't argue much."
In addition to showing horses at the fair during high school, Gibb also began competing in rodeos. He won a bronc riding championship in Houston and traveled as far as New York, where he rode saddle bronc at Madison Square Garden.
Meanwhile, Gary had joined the Navy and began competing at the intercollegiate level, winning a national title at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo in 1959 for saddle bronc.
Gary spent four years in the Navy and, in addition to Alaska, was stationed in cities all along the west coast, from Seattle to San Francisco, before becoming a propellor mechanic in Japan.
Later, he went to college on GI Bill, earning a degree from Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls in diesel technology. After college, Gary moved back to Eastern Oregon and spent more than 40 years driving a log truck.
Gary and Gibb, who both got married in the same year, married two sisters. Gibb married Glee Craig and raised three daughters and a son. Altogether, they had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Glee passed away in 1999.
Meanwhile, Gary married LoLieta and raised two daughters and a son with four grandchildren and four great-grandkids. LoLieta passed away in 2021.
Gibb worked in logging for several years as a tractor operator skidding logs. However, during the weekends, he traveled the professional rodeo circuit for six years, winning several trophies, buckles and saddles.
In addition to careers in logging and rodeo, Gibb worked as a ranch manager, raised horses and owned the Dayville Mercantile Store.
After Gary retired from logging, he started making horse-drawn buggies for the Oxbow Trade Company.
Looking back, Gibb, who was 13 along with brothers Gary, the oldest, and Lee, who died about five years ago, said he was grateful his family moved to Grant County.
"I was pretty fortunate to have a place like Grant County to grow up in; it's a great place for young people," he said.
Had he grown up in a bigger city like Portland or Salem, he might have ended up in jail. In cities, he said, kids risk falling into the wrong crowd.
That's not the case in Grant County, Gibb said.
Gary agreed and added that "it's just a great place to live."
The Grant County Fair Parade begins at 11 a.m. and will wind its way from Grant Union Junior/Senior High School down Canyon Boulevard to downtown John Day, then west on Main Street to Timbers Bistro and end up back at the fairgrounds.
The festivities will continue with a cornhole tournament, the Champion Pie Baker contest, the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction and an exhibition by the Hamsher Fighting Bulls.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.