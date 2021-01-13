The Grant County Health Department will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 in the Monument School parking lot located at 127 North St.
In a Wednesday press release, the health department said that they encourage symptomatic people who think they could have been exposed to test.
According to the press release, the test is quick, and the results come back in 15 minutes.
Additional information on COVID-19 and the testing day is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
