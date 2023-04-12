Several years after the launch of a movement calling for Eastern Oregon to become a part of Idaho, a group of local residents came to the Grant County Court meeting on Wednesday, April 5, to offer what might be the first organized opposition to the idea.
About 10 Grant County residents came to the meeting, some wearing matching green T-shirts with the outline of the state of Idaho and text that read “Just Say No to Idaho.”
Move Oregon’s Border President Mike McCarter, who addressed the court by telephone, shared the views of the proponents of the Greater Idaho movement as to why Oregon’s border should move west so that Eastern Oregon counties can become part of Idaho.
But it quickly became clear that not everyone in Grant County shares the sentiment.
According to the opposition group, moving Idaho’s borders to encompass Eastern Oregon wouldn’t be a good idea, with some members citing Idaho’s lower minimum wage, fewer benefits and less access to health care.
Shelley Wyllie, a sixth-generation Oregonian, was designated as a spokesperson for the group during the meeting. She said she is extremely concerned about the financial impact a move to Idaho would have on the people of Grant County.
“Oregon has worked hard to put a minimum wage in place that supports individuals and helps them earn a living wage,” she said. “Idaho’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour will be a giant step backwards for this community.”
Eva Harris of Canyon City said Idaho ranks last on the list of states when it comes to per-student funding for education.
“They are at the rock bottom of the list, with $7,000 per student,” Harris said. “If you think our schools are struggling now, it’s going to be a disaster.”
Kay Steele of Ritter came separately from the group after finding out about the Move Oregon’s Border discussion on the April 5 county court agenda. Steele argued that instead of separation, there should be greater collaboration between Salem and the interests of Eastern Oregon in a situation where “all the actors come together in the same location and state their grievances, share their ideas, research facts and all the information that you’re looking for.”
Steele also voiced a concern that Idaho “would have all the natural resources of Eastern Oregon with very few regulations in place to hinder extractors coming in and taking resources.”
McCarter, who spoke earlier in the meeting, focused on the upside of becoming part of Idaho, such as a savings of $2,000 annually on taxes. He advised people who wanted more information to visit greateridaho.org online, where a map of the proposed border can be seen.
“Basically, by joining Idaho and Idaho’s governments, you predominantly have a conservative governance in Idaho,” McCarter said.
“Is it changing? Are people moving in and moving it a little more blue? That’s happening. But with the addition of Eastern Oregon’s conservative people becoming part of Idaho, we provide a support to maintain those conservative values.”
McCarter said his gut feeling is the issue will eventually come to a statewide vote.
“I think it will because it’s a solution to this agitation that is going on and everybody is going to have to be informed and educated on what the advantages and disadvantages are,” he said. “There is no utopian state in this country. We’re blessed that we have a state next door to us — and remember, that border is an imaginary line — and that state is more conservative in their values that align with those of us in Eastern Oregon, as we believe.”
Since the formation of the group, voters in 11 Eastern Oregon counties, including Grant County, have approved ballot measures endorsing the idea of joining Idaho.
“We are being ignored in Eastern Oregon,” McCarter said. “We are being Band-Aided to death and our votes don’t count (in the western part of the state). ... They don’t care about what’s going on in Eastern Oregon. It’s a battle with the state of Portland.”
Sandie Gilson, Grant County captain for Move Oregon’s Border and a member of the leadership team of Citizens for Greater Idaho, said she’ll be attending the next presentation from Move Oregon’s Border at Grant County Court.
A ballot measure passed two years ago requires the court to discuss the idea of becoming part of Idaho on the first Wednesday of April, August and December. The measure passed with 62% of the vote.
Opponents of the movement have voiced concern over the lower minimum wage in Idaho of $7.25 an hour, compared with Oregon’s minimum wage of $12.50 per hour in non-urban counties like Grant County.
But Gilson pushed back on that argument. In an interview, she said she believes the wage structure in Grant County would stay the same because of the difficulty in finding workers locally.
“Employers here in Grant County are offering well over minimum wage now and can’t find workers.”
