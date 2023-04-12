Several years after the launch of a movement calling for Eastern Oregon to become a part of Idaho, a group of local residents came to the Grant County Court meeting on Wednesday, April 5, to offer what might be the first organized opposition to the idea.

About 10 Grant County residents came to the meeting, some wearing matching green T-shirts with the outline of the state of Idaho and text that read “Just Say No to Idaho.”

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.