PRAIRIE CITY — Hey!! Somebody got the same idea that I had that there should be an attendant at the "fueling" station in Prairie City. That was Ginger's big announcement today. She pulled in and proceeded to get ready to pump her own fuel, when an attendant came out to inform her that she would do it for her!!! PTL and Hallelujah!
Unfinished business: Joel did come and put a new bolt in my recliner. It was a good thing that there was another one just like it in the room, because it took a little while to figure out where to put the bolt to attach the spring.
On to new business: Today's entree was furnished in memory of former Senior Programs Manager Georgeanne Williams. Some members of her family attended, and we welcome them to come back anytime. Our meal was a healthy bowlful of chili with cornbread, lots of different fruits and salads, a veggie tray, cheese and crackers for the chili, and a cinnamon roll for dessert. Yummy in the tummy. Thanks to our wonderful cooks, Pam W. and Pam G.
Our volunteers included Pam H. (hooray!), Tom, Theresa, Chris Sharon, Gwynne and Mary. Many thanks to you all.
Theresa couldn't find the bell (oops), so she hollered "Ding-Dong" to get our meal started. Brian Davis led the flag salute; Jim Sullens won the $5 gift card donated by Len's Parmacy; Theresa asked the blessing; and the table to go first through the serving line had to answer this question: What is the national animal of Scotland? The unicorn. Hmm.
Notable birthdays included Bette Davis, Spencer Tracy and Gregory Peck. Those who died on this date include Howard Hughes, Charlton Heston and Douglas McArthur. Historical facts: Pocahontas married John Wolfe in 1614; Easter Island was discovered in 1722; and the Firestone Co. produced its first inflatable tire in 1923. This is National Burrito and Deep Dish Pizza Day. (Burp.) Quote from actress Patricia Neal: "A strong, positive mental attitude will create more miracles than any wonder drug." Think about that for awhile! Those that know have determined that a blue whale's heartbeat can be heard 2 miles away. They didn't say who was listening, a human or another whale. ... Anyway, it's impressive!
Due to a supply chain problem, we assume, the flooring project is delayed another week. Phooey. The contractor has been running into this problem for at least the last six months. So he decided that he wouldn't start any project until he had ALL the supplies in hand.
Got the Cow Pots so spring can come any time now! When it was warm and nice, I wanted so bad to get out and do some yardwork — then it would snow. The poor birds just keep singing away through it all. Is there a message there for us?
Ps. 145: 15-16 The eyes of all look to You, and You give them their food at the proper time. You open Your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing. Ps. 150:6 Let everything that has breath praise the LORD.
MONUMENT — We had a fabulous lunch served to us cooked by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, compliments of Katee Hoffman and the Grant County Veteran Services Office. Yes, our lunch was free, and we so appreciated the generosity of Katee and the Veterans Services Office for providing our lunch for us.
Our cooks prepared for us burritos with all the fixings, and we had cinnamon rolls for dessert. We had quite the hungry crowd. We all enjoyed our meal and I really wanted to go back for seconds but I got full. Ha. We thank our cooks for their awesome cooking.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute. Judy Harris made the announcements, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Garey and Beverly Yanamura of Spray donated $250 towards the Quilts of Valor project in Monument. Garey had received a quilt the previous year and Garey, along with his wife, Beverly, were touched when he received his quilt. We thank them for their generous support of our group who make and donate these quilts for our precious veterans for their bravery and service to all of us and our country.
For the prayer warriors out there, please lift up Kristi Guimont in your prayers for she is having ankle surgery. We pray that the Lord would guide the surgeon's hands, that the surgery would be successful, the recovery time quick, and that Kristi would have full mobility, in the mighty Name of Jesus.
Hope 4 Paws and Silent Wave Horse Rescue have partnered together to put on a fundraising event on Saturday, April 29. This event will be happening at the Grant County Fairgrounds. There will be a taco feed, dessert auction, and live and silent auctions. This will be a great and fun activity for the whole family! There will also be lots of different raffles going on and prizes galore.
There is even a Wally the Mini-Mule kissing booth! Ha. Lots of jewelry that have been donated by famous artists will also be part of the auctions. All proceeds will be used to help the two organizations. Also, they would appreciate any donations of desserts for the dessert auctions on that day.
Continuing on from the previous week, I started praying. I had memorized Psalms 91. I started declaring and decreeing Psalms 91, how the Lord rescues his people. He hears them when they call, He is with them in times of trouble. While praying and declaring the Words of the Lord, I also was yelling on and off, "Help!" Of course, no one was around to hear or help me, but I did it anyway.
Jesus did deliver me from that situation of hopelessness. He delivered all us from sin and death. All we have to do is believe and receive it in faith, confessing and repenting of our wicked ways. Happy Resurrection Day! This story is going to take me awhile to finish! Ha.
Psalms 91:14-15 Because he hath set his love upon Me, therefore will I deliver him. I will set him on high because he hath known My Name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him. I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him, and honor him.
JOHN DAY — Monday, April 3, was our annual hall board meeting after lunch. Darlene Nodine and Margie Conley were at the desk greeting the 29 in-house diners and the six folks that came to pick up their takeout lunches. Everyone got signed in and got their names in the drawings. Elsie gathered information for announcements.
Joe Phippen led the flag salute. The First Christian Church were the servers. All the names did not get listed. Pastor Al asked the blessing for the meal. Fifty-one fresh meals and 208 frozen meals were delivered throughout this area. Some went to Dayville. Some meals went to Monument and Long Creek. The drivers were Rick LaMountain, Nancy Wells Elliot and Becky Reinhart. We dined on finger steaks, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas with shallots, and cookies for dessert. It was a great meal. Thank you, drivers, for your service of love to others.
Dave Pasko sold 50/50 tickets and Mike Bowe won the drawing for half of the pot. We put out the word that we need a new janitor and folks to help wrap our dinnerware. Both needs were met this week.
Rick LaMountain won the Len's card and Dave Pasko won the free meal. A total of 294 meals went out from our kitchen today. Wow! Shay is needing to put in a few more hours to prepare that many meals.
After lunch we proceeded with the meeting. We updated everyone on all that has been happening at our center since before COVID started. Everyone in attendance was given a ticket for the many prizes we had to share with everyone. Congratulations to the 16 people that got a prize.
On Thursday, April 6, Judy Thomas and Sonie Guttu were at the desk to greet all 20 in-house diners and the 11 folks who came to pick up their meals. Elsie gathered information to keep everyone updated.
Meloni led the flag salute. The First Baptist Church, with LaDonna Pickett, Pastor Jessie and his wife, Arron, and Melanie Cochran, were our servers, as well as Meloni.
Fifty-five fresh meals were delivered around our area. Rick LaMountain, Jeanette Julsrud and Steve Moyer, and Shirley Manca were the delivery drivers. Thanks to each of you drivers for your service of love for others.
Eighty-six meals went out of our kitchen today.
We are seeing people in John Day getting COVID lately. Today we heard of another one. Goodness, we were feeling like COVID was on its way out, so mask restrictions have been loosened, but too many people are still getting this awful plague.
Ron Phillips won the Chester's card, and Carol Roe won the free meal. Congratulations, you two.
James 4: 7 & 8 Draw near to the Lord and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, all you sinners; and purify your hearts, all you double minded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.