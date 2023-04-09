PRAIRIE CITY — Hey!! Somebody got the same idea that I had that there should be an attendant at the "fueling" station in Prairie City. That was Ginger's big announcement today. She pulled in and proceeded to get ready to pump her own fuel, when an attendant came out to inform her that she would do it for her!!! PTL and Hallelujah!

Unfinished business: Joel did come and put a new bolt in my recliner. It was a good thing that there was another one just like it in the room, because it took a little while to figure out where to put the bolt to attach the spring.

