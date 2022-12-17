Fajitas. That's what we had for dinner today. So I found out what it is. Also found out that it can be chicken or beef. We had chicken. And we had the choice of it being a salad or a wrap. So that gives you a clue as to what kind of dish it was.

I had a sneaky suspicion that it was going to be a south of the border dish with onions, peppers and special seasonings. And I was right.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.