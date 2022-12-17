Fajitas. That's what we had for dinner today. So I found out what it is. Also found out that it can be chicken or beef. We had chicken. And we had the choice of it being a salad or a wrap. So that gives you a clue as to what kind of dish it was.
I had a sneaky suspicion that it was going to be a south of the border dish with onions, peppers and special seasonings. And I was right.
What they did was put a bed of greens on a wrap or in a bowl, place the seasoned chicken (which was cooked with the peppers, etc.) on the bed of greens and then you could add some tomatoes and dressing. A side dish was Mexican corn. What made it Mexican? Again, the addition of pepper pieces, etc.
To cool your tongue, there were two kinds of fruit: oranges and apricots. Then there was still dessert! A nice cupcake. A meal to warm your innards!
I am always pleasantly surprised by the variety of meals that our great cooks come up with! Christmas dinner on the 21st will be ham and all the fixings! Then they get to rest for a couple of weeks ...
And we will have some more of those surprise gift certificates to give away on the 21st. Plus it being the last meal of the month, we will celebrate December birthdays with the gift certificate donated by Huffman's Market. Merry Christmas! Ginger made the announcements, Joel Coombs led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. The drawing for the gift certificate donated by Valeria at Chuck's Little Diner went to me! Our volunteers included Mary, Sharon, Gwynne, Carla, Tom, Chris, Theresa and Pam.
Morey Amsterdam and Patty Duke were born on this day. Fifty years ago, one of the hit songs was "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" by Tony Bennett.
Found this quote in a book about growing up in the middle of the last century: "As a kid, I didn't watch much television. I didn't have time for it. I was too busy playing and exploring." I think that says a lot about the reason kids are the way they are today. I remember doing exactly what he said. After chores were done, my brother and I were free to do practically anything and go practically wherever we wanted to, as long as our parents knew who we were with. So that's the way we raised our boys. They turned out pretty good, we think. ... Ah, the good ol' days.
The Ensemble managed to get all its members together and presented their Christmas number. It has been quite a struggle to have practices, what with all the illnesses that have been going through the county. But, with God's grace, we got it done! Joel's comment: "Was funny watching white people trying to clap in time." Maybe we'll dance next time. ... Anyway, have to get busy and write something for Easter now. It's only four months away!
The illnesses that are in the air landed on me a couple months ago, and a residual effect was that my Eustachian tubes have crud left in them. Put that together with a hearing loss already, and things get really interesting! So if I don't hear what you said, that's why.
Luke 2:17-18 When they had seen Him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this Child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.
