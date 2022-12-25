MONUMENT — Hope everyone out there is doing well and enjoying the holiday season! I myself have been resting and not doing much of anything, for I am recovering from surgery. The first trip to anywhere after my surgery was to the Tuesday lunch at the Monument Senior Center. It was nice to get out and breathe the fresh air and feel the cold crispness of winter ... ah. The meal was excellent and filling.

Our fabulous cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us pork loin, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, and pudding for our dessert. It was very tasty and I wish I could have eaten more but I was stuffed. We had 46 meals served and six takeouts. We thank our cooks for the delicious Christmas lunch served to us.

