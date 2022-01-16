Monument -- We had a very nice crowd join us for our lunch Tuesday, January 11. We had a whole crowd of them just from the Spray area!
They know where to come for some good food and fellowship. Ha. We just had a good ol' time, enjoying a hearty meal and visiting with different folks. We thank the Lord for our blessings.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us chicken chow mein, steamed brown rice, potstickers, and a sugar cookie for our dessert. Diana Harvey also was present, volunteering her time. We thank our cooks and appreciate all their hard work.
Our volunteers at the table were Kristi Guimont and Linda Blakeslee. Kristi and Linda checked in the guests. Kristi made the announcements and yours truly prayed the blessings over the meal. Jan Ensign and Kristi counted up the money.
We had 39 guests dining in and 26 takeouts.
Well, I think I spoke too soon when I said that Scotty was a sweet little goat. He is turning into a food hogger. He tries to keep all the hay and the grain for himself, so much so that I have to feed him outside of the pen while Belle is eating inside the pen. If I leave them together, he keeps going back and forth from his food to Belle's and won't let her eat. My solution for the little piggy, I feed them apart from each other. Oh, Scotty tries to get at Belle's food after he quickly finishes his, but he can't get through the little fencing. I can't believe he is becoming such a little stinker.
Scotty has also started to pee on himself and he is getting that musky, stinky, billy goat smell. Yuck. Too bad that his cute look with his pink nose and innocent looking eyes are all a lie! Ha. He does know his name and he follows me everywhere I go. He answers and comes when I call him, so how can I not like him? Hmm, might become a love/hate relationship.
We still have snow on the ground. In some places, it is just solid ice and slippery. I saw a few trees that had broken branches because of the weight of the wet snow. A couple of big branches fell on a small stretch of our driveway. The Lord was watching over us. A friend drove over for lunch and left, and then we came out about 15 minutes later and those branches had broken and fallen between that time! Amazing, right? That was the Lord's grace. Whew, so glad no one got hurt.
On one of the sunny bright mornings, the snow was just sparkling like millions of shiny diamonds. But, I have to say, their sparkle was shinier than diamonds and just absolutely beautiful. I just thank the Lord for letting me see the beauty of His creation. It made me just look at the snow in awe and wonder at our amazing God. Praise the Lord!
Philippians 4:8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
