Prairie City -- Yeah! Spring made it! I called a cell phone on Tuesday and the person who answered was in Hawaii — and it was pouring down rain. Ha, ha. We had clear blue skies and 60-plus degrees in Central and Eastern Oregon. No place like home. So if it rains, it’s because Derrol just had to wash the winter grime off the vehicle while it was nice. (Tee hee.)
Speaking of cell phones — grandson No. 2 asked to use my landline. The number he dialed was busy. But he had never heard a landline busy signal and so he wondered what the beep-beep-beep was. Now he knows…
Found this word in a historical true story book: sockdolager — with no clues to its definition. Anyone have any idea?
Our first meal of spring had us enjoying hamburgers with all the usual fixin's and pasta salad. Dessert was a chocolate cupcake with ooey-gooey frosting. Yes! An extra added attraction was a little orange. Good work, Pam G. with helpers Arlene and Carla. The other volunteers to get the meals to the people included Ginger, Gwynne, Carlos, Mary, Tom, Del, and Carla (again) at the reception desk. We all are praying for Pam H. to get well soon so she can return to her station at the desk. The sponsor of our meal today was Delores Scott, because we had BEEF!
We made a run to points east and saw a couple of interesting things. The first was at Whitney, which is at least 40 miles from cell service, I do believe. Anyway, the state forestry department had put up a large information sign which had a very large QR block on it. Is it possible to get information there?
Boogying on down the road, we saw a porta-potty sitting on the right of way. Hmmm. No evidence of roadwork anywhere. Hmmm. Just one of those Eastern Oregon mysteries.
And here’s another bit of history: The GO! section of the paper had an article about Mark Hatfield. Did you know that when he was governor, Mr. Hatfield visited Grant County and came to a church service in the old hall? His assistants warned the pastor, but he didn’t tell anyone else. So when his entourage entered, it was quite a surprise to all of us there. That has been over 50 years ago, so I don’t remember much about it… I probably didn’t see too much since I assume I was playing the piano and had my back to the congregation… Wonder what the sermon was…?
I John 1:5 “This is the message we have heard from Him and declare to you: God is light; in Him there is no darkness at all.
I John 3:16 “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers.”
