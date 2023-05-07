PRAIRIE CITY — The best-laid plans of mice and men do oft go awry. We did not go over to the church fellowship hall for our dinner today. We stayed in the hall, but take note — THERE WILL BE NO MEAL ON MAY 10 either in the hall or at the church. Yes, we will be closed on that day so that, hopefully, the contractor can get the flooring all laid that week. He has all the new plywood underlayment glued and nailed down. A family emergency kept him from working on it this week, so we decided to vacate the premises after the yard sale on the 5th and 6th to give him some working space.

I think I can count on the fingers of one hand how many times the center has been closed on Wednesday in the past 10 or 20 years for a non-weather/vacation reason. So, bon appetit someplace else. God willing and the creek don't rise, we will have a meal on the 17th.

