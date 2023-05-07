PRAIRIE CITY — The best-laid plans of mice and men do oft go awry. We did not go over to the church fellowship hall for our dinner today. We stayed in the hall, but take note — THERE WILL BE NO MEAL ON MAY 10 either in the hall or at the church. Yes, we will be closed on that day so that, hopefully, the contractor can get the flooring all laid that week. He has all the new plywood underlayment glued and nailed down. A family emergency kept him from working on it this week, so we decided to vacate the premises after the yard sale on the 5th and 6th to give him some working space.
I think I can count on the fingers of one hand how many times the center has been closed on Wednesday in the past 10 or 20 years for a non-weather/vacation reason. So, bon appetit someplace else. God willing and the creek don't rise, we will have a meal on the 17th.
On to today's business: Ginger led the flag salute, and Theresa asked the blessing. She was also the winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy. If you won one in the last few months, please go to the store and use the card! If the store does not get them back, they will discontinue their use.
Our volunteer drivers/deliverers included Carla, Mary, Gwynne and Sharon. Other volunteers were Chris, Theresa, Tom and Pam.
Theresa's Trivia for the 3rd of May: In 1830, the first steam passenger train began service; Golda Meir and Bing Crosby were born; Joe DiMaggio made his Major League Baseball debut by getting three hits in 1936; "GWTW" premiered. "When you come to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on." (FDR) I always wondered where that quote came from!
The trivia question: What was Bing's given name? Harry Lillis Crosby Jr. Two of us at our table knew the Harry part, so we got to go through the serving line first. Wonder where "Bing" came from?
And we were served porcupine meatballs over rice, broccoli, Jell-O and pear salad, and a chocolate chip cookie. Drinks included coffee and milk and water. Thanks to our great cooks, Pam W. and Pam G., for making us such wonderful meals.
In years past, the basement under the ol' hall has turned into a swimming pool. This year we've been able to keep it down to a wading pool with the help of a sump pump. That's what happens when you build the town on top of mining tailings, I guess.
That's also why I had to add dirt to my little garden bed. The rocks were getting too close to the top!
Isaiah 26:4 Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD, the LORD is the Rock eternal.
JOHN DAY — We have been through drought and lack of water in the home and landscaping for so long, and now we go to muddy landscaping and flooding in many places in the area. Even with the flooding we have now, the rain seems to keep coming down. Is there no moderation to the weather?
Our senior center ignores the weather and keeps being meaningful and helpful to our residents. This is what our Heavenly Father would have us do, and when we do these things, we do them also to Him.
Monday, May 1, Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe were our greeters at the desk for all who came by; 20 in-house diners and seven people to pick up meals.
Darlene did the announcing; Joe Phippen led the flag salute, and Elsie Huskey asked the blessing for our meal.
Our delivery drivers, Mike and Pati Davis and Nancy who I don’t remember her last name, delivered 53 fresh meals and 44 frozen meals throughout our area. The 97 meals delivered, the 20 in-house diners and the seven takeout meals makes 124 meals from our kitchen on this day. Our chef, Shay, and his co-worker, Darla, along with Nancy, get all these meals prepared and into containers and bagged ready for delivery and then serve up meals to the in-house dining guests. What a job of love this is to work so hard for the benefit of others. Thanks to all our kitchen and delivery crew. Even though Shay had this meal done in advance, he was unable to be at work this day, so Jeanette Julsrud and Darla Carpenter got all these meals gathered and out of the kitchen. Thanks, Jeanette, for helping this day.
Our servers for this meal of spaghetti and meat sauce, green salad, garlic toast, fruit salad and pineapple crisp were members of the First Christian Church. Thanks, ladies, for a job done well.
Ron Phillips won the Len's card, and Gloria Kulis won the free meal. Congratulations to you both.
Thursday, May 4, Darlene Nodine and our new volunteer, Sonie Gustie, were at the desk greeting all who came by. There were 20 in-house diners and four people to pick up meals.
Elsie and Darlene gathered the information, and Elsie did the announcing. Carol Roe led us in the flag salute. Elsie shared a lesson she learned about the flag salute. We are one nation under God, not one nation, under God. All our lives we have paused after one nation before speaking "under God." Some of us remember when “under God” was not even part of the flag salute. Time changes and many things change as time goes on.
Our delivery drivers, Jeanette Julsrud, Mike and Pati Davis, and Peggy and Matt Molnar, delivered 53 fresh meals and 123 frozen meals into the community and the surrounding areas this Thursday. A big thanks to all the drivers and helpers to get all this food to people that cannot join with us together. Surely this is an effort of love for others.
A total of 200 meals went out of our kitchen today. Wow! There are not enough words to express the thanks to our kitchen staff that do all the work it takes to make a task this great be totally successful.
Dave Pasko won the Chester's card, and Steve Moyer won a haircut and beard trim certificate. Joe Phippen was kind enough to bring in two bouquets of daffodils and one bouquet of tulips from his yard, so we added them to our drawing for this day. Sonie Guttie and Darlene Nodine won the daffodils, and Judy Thomas won the tulips. Congratulations to all of you.
An apology is due everyone that was affected by the confusion for the starting date of Bingo. May 2 became a date that got complicated and could not handle bingo as well. Announcements were made and efforts to inform everyone, but obviously, many did not hear. May 9 will be the date of bingo starting. I realize that this news comes one day after May 9, so if you did not get the news for May 9 in time, please do not worry, we will still invite you on May 16, May 23, May 30 and every Tuesday after that at 1 p.m. at the senior center in John Day. In the meantime, the radio should be sharing this news as well as the newspaper, so if you are interested, keep an eye open for these announcements. Also, some flyers should be around town announcing bingo, too.
Ray, whose last name I do not know, brought in a big box with many dozen eggs fresh from his hens on Thursday, May 4, and everyone took some that wanted some. We want to thank Ray for gathering these eggs and cleaning them and putting them into cartons and delivering them so folks can share them. Thank you, Ray.
Since Mother's Day is May 14, we will be having our Mother's Day lunch on May 11. The menu for this lunch will be a seafood platter, twice-baked potatoes, onion-battered green beans, cantaloupe and lemon bars. Yum, yum. Hope to see you all there.
On Monday May 15, lunch will be pizza pasta bake, fresh veggie salad, cheesy garlic toast, Jell-O and French silk brownies.
We will be closed on May 29, as it is Memorial Day.
Psalms 34:3 O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together. Psalms 34:1 I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth.
MONUMENT — Wouldn't you know it? Since it had been super-warm, I decided to get out some tank tops to wear and what happens? It got cold and dreary! Seriously? I literally was thinking of exchanging my winter clothes for my summer clothes, and then it got cold again. I thought for sure that this time it would not change since it seemed like we are late in the season of Spring. Nope, I was wrong again. Ha.
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us sweet and sour meatballs over steamed white rice, a fresh green salad, and chocolate chip cookies for our dessert. We had a new creamy Italian dressing and I decided to try that, and it was pretty good. We thank our cooks for the good lunch we had.
Our greeters at the front table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled in the paperwork in the office. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
The Monument School greenhouse is open for business. If you need some plants or flowers, go check out the greenhouse. They are open Mondays-Thursdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Well, I have not had any misfortunate incidences again like locking myself in the goat pen. My hubby installed the sliding bolt locking system and kind of dismantled that other one by turning the latching part around. Wasn't that so nice of him? I am a lucky woman!
So these little babies are growing and are not so little anymore. They are quite smart, too. They know the feeding order. I feed little Victoria first, then Squeaky (she makes a lot of squeaky noises, hence the name), then it's Sissy, and then I feed the boys. I told the boys, ladies must go first. LOL.
Timmy and Tommy are the last ones to get fed. Tommy is huge! I think I will have to start trying to wean him because they drink a lot! I have been giving them a little grain and some hay. There is fresh grass around them, but they don't really seem to care for it yet.
I bought some plants for my garden while in Prineville. I won't put them outside until next month. I hope they all make it, and I'll have some yummy vegetables for my labor. I'm starting to feel the itch to plant soon! I was able to harvest a bunch of asparagus, so I shared with a couple of my friends. There is nothing like eating fresh vegetables and fruits from your own garden! I hope the garden will be extra-bountiful this year. I won't plant too much, not yet, until I get everything placed in its place.
Has anyone else been really bothered with the allergies this year? I have had horribly itchy eyes, stuffy nose and lots of sneezing. I think it is the juniper. This year seems to be the worst.
Psalms 5:1-2 Give ear to my words O LORD, consider my meditation. Hearken unto the voice of my cry, my King and my God for unto Thee will I pray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.