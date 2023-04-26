AT-LARGE SEATS (vote for three)
NAME: Zachary Bailey
AGE: 46
OCCUPATION: Physician
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Chief of Staff at Blue Mountain Hospital
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I have watched many of my children’s friends and teachers leave over the last several years. They have not felt heard or valued. I want to be a part of change that listens to concerns, addresses them and lifts our schools higher.
ON THE ISSUES:
1.) Enrollment. People in our community have voted with their feet, they are leaving the district. We need to listen to their concerns and change our culture to help them feel valued.
2.) We have lost good teachers. Good teachers change lives. I will ever be grateful for my high school teachers who took the time to know me and helped me decide who I wanted to be. Teachers need to be valued by administration and by each other in a culture that is inclusive.
3) Students lack guidance. We need a guidance counselor who meets with each student every year to listen, hear their goals and help align a course schedule that will help them achieve and lift them higher.
NAME: Will Blood
AGE: 45
OCCUPATION: State Trooper
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I care deeply about our schools and their most valuable assets, the students. Our district has some deep issues that desperately need to be resolved. I want to be part of the solutions that get our district back on track. Students need to be put first in everything we do.
ON THE ISSUES:
• Issues: Student retention. GU leadership. District office leadership. These issues are related. Student exodus to neighboring districts is a critical issue. This needs aggressive research. I would start with surveying departed students/parents, identifying issues and immediately implementing strategies to 1) combat further loss 2) attract students back to our district.
• District and student health begins and ends in the district office. Our superintendent needs to be a strong, respected leader among our staff and community. I can help, with the board as a collective body, giving the superintendent clear direction, which would filter to our staff and students.
• GU leadership needs to foster a learning and working environment welcoming/supportive to ALL students/staff. This can lead to better work performance by staff, and ultimately better academic and life performance by students. This can be accomplished in part by clear board direction to the superintendent, and ultimately staff.
NAME: Alicia Griffin
AGE: 43
OCCUPATION: Small Business Owner
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: School board two years (vice chair one year), Painted Sky Center for the Arts Board of Directors three years (board chair one year) and youth programs development, Grant County Child Care Committee (board chair), Humbolt PTA one year (vice chair)
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: As a Grant Union alumni, it’s important to me for my children to experience the same quality education and experience I had at Grant Union’s peak enrollment. I have committed myself to this community and especially the youth as they are our future leaders and will carry this community further into greatness.
ON THE ISSUES:
Issue 1: Our school board is not the place for politics. We fight to keep politics out of our schools and that neutrality needs to start on the school board.
Issue 2: ALL children deserve to have a voice, and belong. Not just the athletes. While sports plays a vital role in many children’s lives, there are many who still need a place to feel like they belong. We need to find more clubs and extracurricular activities for all students’ interests.
Issue 3: There are so many wonderful things about our community and our schools, and there’s not enough focus on the positive. We need to highlight all the hard work of the teachers and administrators who dedicate their lives to our children.
NAME: Jake Taylor
AGE: 49
OCCUPATION: Rancher
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Grant School Board member, appointed for one year and elected for four years; Grant County Fair Board member, six years
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I am a 1991 Dean Nodine-era product of GU. I directly benefited from an outstanding educational experience, from exceptional athletic programs to highly trained educators. My daughter Grace recently graduated from GU, and I have three more children that will be Prospectors. I value and expect a strong, safe and thriving education for all kids in our district.
ON THE ISSUES:
1. Culture
2. Culture
3. Culture
We have taken our eye off the ball. Our focus needs to be on the kids.
NAME: Mitch Wilson
AGE: 39
OCCUPATION: Own and operate Wilson’s Welding and Fabrication
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Council president for the city of Mt. Vernon for four years; board member for the John Day Swim Team for two years
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I’m running for a position on the school board because I have two kids in School District 3 and I’m committed to School District 3. I feel like I would be a great asset to the board because I was born and raised in Grant County and graduated from Grant Union. I also understand the people and problems that School District 3 encounters.
ON THE ISSUES:
• Teacher retention: Teachers need competitive wages and better support from the community and a strong school board to support them.
• Student retention: Good teachers, good and fun environment. A school that the students can be proud of and have pride in being a Grant Union Prospector.
• Budget: Need to put the money into programs that help prepare students for their future. Also put money into programs that the kids enjoy and that makes them want to be a part of School District 3.
•••
ZONE 2 SEAT (vote for one)
NAME: MT Anderson
AGE: 46
OCCUPATION: Rancher
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Grant County Fair Board (eight years), Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee (six-plus years), Board of Directors for Grant County Family Heritage Foundation 501©(3) (nine-plus years), Oregon Department of Forestry budget committee (Central Oregon district, three years), Grant County Wildlife Advisory Board, Board of Directors for South Fork John Day Watershed Council 501©(3) (10-plus years)
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: Grant School District 3 needs help and needs change. As a parent of three children that have all been through the Seneca School and GU, I’ve been directly involved with District 3 for 15 years. I currently have two daughters still in school, and I feel the time is right to get involved at a higher level to help shape and steer our district down a path that will lead to success for our students.
ON THE ISSUES:
The top three issues facing our district in my opinion are declining enrollment, staff retention and an unhealthy culture. None of these things are “quick fix” issues, but every one of these can be improved upon and fixed with a steady approach and focused intent. It’s no secret that Prairie City has had a booming enrollment over the past few years and many of those “new” students are children that live in District 3 service area. As a board we must create a school district that is drama-free, welcoming, and creates a safe and positive environment for students to learn in. In regards to staff retention, the board has to ensure we have a superintendent and administrators that prioritize hiring and keeping certified teachers. Lastly, there has been a somewhat “toxic” culture over the last five or six years that has permeated GU in particular. Discord amongst staff, students and the school board is disturbing to me and it must be changed.
NAME: Jessi Brunson
AGE: 46
OCCUPATION: Biologist
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Current Grant School Board member, Zone 2; Friends of JDCC Parks and Rec Political Action Committee
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: Rural schools are the heart of our community. As a graduate of rural schools and a parent of school-aged children, I care deeply about making sure all kids get the best possible education. I will bring a fresh and logical perspective to the school board.
ON THE ISSUES:
A critical and immediate issue for the school board is fixing our schools’ aging infrastructure. We have a rare opportunity over the next year to make major repairs and safety improvements, and I will work to ensure that these actions remain a priority and that we are using our funding responsibly. Student enrollment and staff recruitment and retention are also important issues facing our district. I am currently on the district’s strategic planning team to study and address these topics, and if elected I would continue in this role. By finding common ground, we can make progress to do what’s best for our schools. Our district is full of amazing kids, and I will work as hard as possible for them.
•••
ZONE 3 SEAT (vote for one)
NAME: Amy Charette
AGE: 46
OCCUPATION: Regional Program Representative, Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Served on the board of directors for the North Fork Joh Day Watershed Council and the South Fork John Day Watershed Council.
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I have two children that attend Humbolt, and the education my children receive is very important to our family with a goal of ensuring they receive the best education possible. I bring experience with leadership and policy decisions, hiring and supervising staff, managing budgets and grant management oversight.
ON THE ISSUES:
I believe the top three issues facing our district are enrollment, staff hiring and retention, and infrastructure. I want to support the school administration to work on retaining students and addressing why students are leaving the district. It is also important for the board to make decisions that support staff. Living in a rural community, I understand the difficulties in attracting and maintaining qualified staff and believe that we need to support staff to the greatest extent possible. I would like to pursue innovative ways to reduce maintenance burdens while planning to update aging infrastructure. The district buildings have critical needs that will need to be addressed in the coming years. It is up to the board to engage the community in public education, and I believe it is important for the board to make decisions with input from families of students, administrators, experts and members of the community.
NAME: Brandon Culley
AGE: 47
OCCUPATION: Forest Service Unit Aviation Officer
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: To help create strong ties between the school board and our stakeholders. I am committed to effecting positive culture change in our district, bringing the focus back to student needs through a collaborative process and ensuring all voices are heard.
ON THE ISSUES:
• Making sure our district provides a challenging diverse curriculum, one that prepares students for college or career paths through quality education.
• Recruiting and retaining qualified teachers. This isn’t just simply a salary issue, but one that also includes the overall working atmosphere of our district.
• Mental health: Students in the district face social and economic inequalities that have a factor on students’ mental health. You combine this with bullying, and mental health disorders can and do arise. The district needs dedicated full-time student-based health and counseling services to help students to deal with the challenges of today’s society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.