The Grant Union boys were winners on Friday, April 29, as the golf team hosted its annual home invitational tournament at the John Day Golf Club, while the girls team took posted two of the top three individual scores.
Five teams comprised of 36 boys and girls participated in the event, which had been rescheduled from the original date of April 15.
The Grant Union boys team took first place with a score of 418. Second-place Vale ended the day with a score of 451, and Enterprise came in third with 461.
Grant Union’s Tanler Fuller was the overall boys winner with a score of 82. Dylan Jennings of Enterprise shot an 87, and Chase Woman of Wallowa/Joseph shot an 89.
Rounding out the scoring for Grant Union scoring was Bridger Walker finishing with a 107, Charley Knowles finishing with 108, and Sheldon Lenz finishing the afternoon shooting a 121.
Enterprise left the winners of the girls competition, shooting a 532. Vale was second among the ladies, finishing with a score of 640.
The overall winner for the girls was Chloe Rothwell of Burns, who finished with a 109. Second and third place were taken by a pair of Grant Union golfers. Audry Walker was a single shot outside first, finishing with a score of 110. Layla Wenick placed third, finishing with a score of 124.
Grant Union coach Ron Lundbom was pleased with his team’s play as the Prospectors gear up for district next week.
“What a day for Grant Union golf. The weather was the best so far this season, and to come out on top in our home match was pretty sweet. To have a 1st, 5th and 6th for the boys as well as both girls placing sets a good tone for the week ahead. We have Enterprise this week, and we head to Pendleton next week for the district meet. I couldn’t be prouder of the way the kids played.”
Grant Union’s last match of the season before districts is on May 6 at 11 a.m. at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise. The team will then compete in the district tournament from May 8-9 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton.
