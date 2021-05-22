Grant Union/Praire City softball team's bid for the state championship ended in a 16-0 loss to Kennedy Saturday at Redmond High School.
After decisive wins in the first three games of the state tourney - including a 24-7 semifinal win earlier in the afternoon - the Lady Pros fell to Kennedy, who went undefeated this season.
Grant Union went 4-1 in league play and 14-2 overall this season.
