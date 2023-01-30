Talon VanCleave

Grant Union’s Talon VanCleave drives to the basket during his team’s matchup with Irrigon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Grant Union High School.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant Union boys basketball team struck gold against Irrigon, bouncing back from a dismantling at the hands of Stanfield the day prior to throttle the Knights 60-45 on Friday, Jan. 27, at Grant Union High School.

The Prospectors started slow, finding themselves down through the entirety of the first quarter. The Knights would take a slim 15-11 lead into the second quarter before the Pros would regroup and take control.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

