Highway 20 in Oregon has reopened.
U.S. Highway 20 was closed both directions to all traffic near mile post 217, 6 miles west of Harper, due to a truck that crashed into a bridge.
The highway was closed around 8 a.m. after a truck crashed into the bridge at this site. Inspections have determined the bridge is structurally sound, with some railing damage. Drive with extra caution and watch for crews who may be working in the area.
Check TripCheck.com for update conditions, or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon dial 503-588-2941.
