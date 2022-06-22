JOHN DAY — Construction has begun on a pedestrian safety project located on South Canyon Boulevard between Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and Southwest Sixth Avenue in John Day. The project broke ground the week of June 13.
The project calls for the construction of new sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, widening existing bicycle lanes, installing curbs and gutters for stormwater runoff and constructing stormwater facilities, according to project details released by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
John Day-based Tidewater Contractors is doing the work for the project. The cost is estimated at $1.8 million, according to ODOT. Funding for the project comes from the Safe Routes to School Program and the Multimodal Transportation Enhancement Program.
ODOT said to expect flaggers and lane closures at times during daylight working hours. Flaggers will control alternating one-way traffic through the area. The project is expected to be completed in October.
ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said the work is part of a multiyear effort ODOT is undertaking to improve sidewalks throughout the state, as well as an effort to provide a safe walking path to and from Grant Union. The current project is the only one of its type in the county for this year, but there will be more in the future, according to Strandberg.
