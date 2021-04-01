Grant Union's volleyball team lost to Heppner in four matches Thursday.
Senior Jordyn Young said while some on the team were hitting well and playing hard, the team could communicate better.
Senior Madison Spencer said with Thursday being Grant Union's senior night, many emotions were carried onto the court.
The Lady Pros play Weston-McEwen Saturday and Stanfield on Tuesday.
