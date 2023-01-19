In the Dec. 28 Blue Mountain Eagle, Judy Schuette wrote a letter and I want to thank her for that publication. As a person whose name was mentioned six times, along with several others, this brought even more attention to issues of concern. Because of this attention, more residents have been provided with true figures straight from the city’s and county’s records.
During the Jan. 10 John Day City Council meeting, Mrs. Schuette along with others (who previously supported the expensive pool which voters determined we cannot afford) were pushing for Shannon Adair to be installed back on the city council after she failed to get elected on Election Day. These individuals were attempting to leverage the three council members who voted for Adair, as well as the three members who voted for another person after the vote. They had also supported the past administration which left the community without a pool, without a police department, adding long term debt to the fire department, and a money pit greenhouse.
I urge the new and old members of the current administration to not consider Adair for a position on the council. She along with the three former administration council members have put the city of John Day in a financial abyss. Total debt is a little under $6 million. Each man, woman and child owns $3,529 of that debt today. A family of 4 owns $14,116 of that debt. John Day cannot print its own money like the federal government does.
I would encourage everyone to dismiss Shannon Adair as a possibility for John Day City Council. Since she brought the ethics complaint up at the meeting, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission has brought it up to the entire vote of the commissioners, and it passed unanimously for further investigation. If there was no merit to the complaint, then it would have been over with by now. She should not be involved in the decision-making process in any way.
