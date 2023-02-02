People who are part of this anti-government movement are ruining our city.
Your "Grant County Conservatives" Bob Pereira, John and Charlene Morris, Paul Sweany, Shaun Robertson, P.K. Hales and Jon Meiling have been actively working against our interests.
These folks regularly post to the Grant County Conservatives Facebook page. But when I tried to post, they blocked me.
I'm a conservative. But apparently, my conservative opinion doesn't count.
There's nothing positive from them. Ever. They are not contributing anything. And all they are doing is causing problems for our community.
These folks are responsible for two failed recall attempts against Sen. Lynn Findley and Lisa Weigum, who actively supported the parks district's new pool proposal in John Day. Both recall attempts failed.
Now they are talking about recalling your school board members.
We, the people, are the only ones who can stop this craziness and nonsense. It's costing the taxpayers tons of money. Enough is enough of this hate and their lies.
Their list of complaints is so long I can't list them all here, but they've gone after just about everyone who supports our city. Some of these complaints were filed against city contractors who are locals. Small business owners who are doing their best to help our community.
It's just harassment. And it has cost us a ton of money.
What was the result? Whom did it benefit? Not the residents of John Day! We are the people who are paying for this.
What a pathetic life that is. Just sitting around and trying to find things that are wrong. When they can't find anything good.
They are just government haters. No matter how big or small.
They say everything on the city's website is a lie, but we just heard the city's auditor say they have good, clean books. There's no fraud — nothing but success. The water and sewer funds are healthy. The city made millions more in grant and local revenue than they have in debt.
This is just silly. Stop believing their lies. Only the guy who isn't rowing has time to rock the boat!
