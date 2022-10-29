In these late days of the pool bond we are seeing, in print, the actual costs of the draft operating budget. The final operating budget, which comes through the city, for the P&R is $103,100. The truth “finally” came out. Far more than the $50,000 that the Parks and Rec has been stating when they brought up this once-defeated plan.
The Friends of JDCC Parks and Rec stated in a flyer that Measure 12-85 is “almost half” paid for. What they fail to say is the actual debt on the citizens, which continues to rise by the very people who have pushed this project forward. This is a city-born project and now, in the latest figures, totals $7 million plus. Where were all these people when we had a community pool? Total hypocrisy by these individuals.
In the operating budget, it includes a John Day subsidy of $17,500. Not only will the citizens in John Day pay for the yearly debt service if this bill passes, but they will also have to come up with that subsidy. Creative financing.
It surprises me that the medical community has publicly supported this pool and entered a hot political battle, which half of our citizenry has already voted and turned this circus down. I believe our county hospital was $1 million over budget last fiscal year. Most of the doctors practicing here in the past usually leave in a shorter time period before this bond will be paid for.
If the parks and rec district cannot stand on their own on this or any other project, then we do not “need” them. The $50,00 operating cost, as advertised, that was used was just another deceit tactic by both the city and P&R.
Vote "no" on this measure if you still have your ballot. Vote "yes" for Heather Rookstool for mayor. Do not vote for Shannon Adair for councilor. (She currently is under investigation by the state ethics commission.) Vote for Sherri Rininger and Ron Phillips for councilors. These fiscally runaway administrations need to be retired on Nov. 8.
