Grant County Fair grand marshal Bonnie Nance of Prairie City said it is an honor to be recognized for the 112th Grant County Fair Parade.
Born and raised in the county, she told the Eagle she had not missed a Grant County Fair until last year due to COVID-19.
Nance said, when she was growing up, the fair was the place to meet new people from all over the county and catch up with old and new acquaintances.
She said, in the fair’s early years, around 1915, her father Alfred Coombs would ride to the fairgrounds on horseback.
“It was the grand meeting for the county,” Nance said.
Nance, 85, who runs a ranch in Prairie City that has been in her family for more than 60 years, said she was on a horse at 4 years old.
Growing up, Nance said she loved working the family ranch and especially working with horses. Over the years, Nance has raised, ridden and trained countless horses, she said. She said her favorite breeds are paint and appaloosa.
“A lot of problems get solved on the back of a horse,” she said.
These days, though, Nance said she usually rides a four-wheeler to get around.
Nance was on the Fair Court in 1951 as a rodeo princess and was queen in 1952. She was riding “Laddie,” a horse that, at first, had initially been stubborn.
But, recognizing the potential in the paint horse, she said, over time, they forged a bond.
“He was a challenge for me, and I was a challenge for him,” Nance said.
In addition riding rodeo competitions, Nance said as a kid she took livestock to the fair.
Over the years, Nance said she has participated in 4-H and helped kids in the community with their animals. Nance said kids learn a lot of essential skills in 4-H.
Nance said the fair has evolved. She said kids are raising smaller animals, such as rabbits, goats and sheep. Overall, she said the fair had more of an emphasis on livestock than it does today.
The activities that have replaced them, she said, are clothing, woodworking and cooking.
In the parade, Nance said she would ride with the fair board in a cattle truck.
She said she is looking forward to promoting the fair, and given everything the county has been through with hardships brought on by the pandemic, the fair will bring an opportunity for the county to come together.
“In this day and age, we need to be kind, and do the best we can,” Nance said. “Let’s get in there and help everybody.”
