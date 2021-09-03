Mary and Ted Ferrioli celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a weekend trip to Pacific City attended by their children and grandchildren. The couple were married Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Edmunds Chapel near the Tualatin river, Fr. John R. Laidlaw officiating.
The Salem couple is retired, he from 31 years of public service including seven years on the Creswell City Council, 21 years in the Oregon State Senate and three years on the Northwest Power Planning Council, and she from 28 years as a legal secretary in Eugene and as County Court Secretary for Grant County, Oregon.
