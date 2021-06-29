Gary Gregg married LoLieta Craig July 1, 1956, in Dayville, Oregon. They will celebrate their 65th anniversary July 1, 2021.
The couple had three children, Shannon (born 1957), Mitch (born 1959) and Mindy (born 1965).
They have four grandchildren, Amanda Couzens, Jeff Lippert, Britt Wilcox and Riley Gregg, and four great-grandchildren, Jenna Kelso, Shelby Couzens, Ryan Lippert and Aura Wilcox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.