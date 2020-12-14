Grant County residents got into the Christmas spirit Saturday at the Timber Truckers parade.
“This has been one of the best years ever,” said Leslie Traylor, an event organizer.
Traylor, who told the Eagle last week that she could not guarantee the parade would have as many vehicles as the previous year, said there were 29 entries.
The parade brought back a sense of normalcy in a year like no other, where people’s lives slowed to a near halt with school and restaurant dining closures, bans on gatherings and other restrictions.
Jody Smith, a John Day resident who attended with his sons, Isaiah, 11, and Jack, 7 and daughter Paisley, 8, said it was “really nice” to see the parade this year.
“It’s the one thing COVID didn’t take from us this year,” he said.
