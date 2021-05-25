May is Foster Care Appreciation Month, but foster parents around Oregon continue their work year-round.
An average of 7,435 children were in foster care on a daily basis in Oregon according to the 2019 Child Welfare Data Book from the Department of Human Services.
Locally, Lynn and Jason Marsh joined the many foster parents in the state when they received a letter from DHS.
Jason said the letter they received from DHS is usually sent to relatives when a child is going to be placed in foster care.
“We got a letter and decided to answer and say we’re interested,” Jason said. “We’ve done relative foster care so we fostered our first son with the intention of adoption.”
Preston, 3, who was adopted in January of last year, was the first child fostered by the Marsh family. They recently finished the paperwork to officially adopt his brother, Jackson, 22 months, in March of this year.
Lynn said foster families being relatives was more common than she thought.
Jason said DHS assisted the couple with paperwork and training to prepare for their new journey.
“Preston was 5 months old, and we had not had children yet, so we had an insta-baby,” Lynn said. “I was a little nervous about the learning curve, but it was fine, and it worked out.”
The couple said taking in the brothers has been a joy, and it was great to keep them together.
“They need foster parents of all types, and there’s always a need for people,” Jason said.
Another local couple, Leland and Sandra Smucker, said this fall will mark their fifth year as foster parents. Sandra said her family, which consists of five kids, started fostering when acquaintances needed a place for their children. The Smucker family decided to take in the kids and become emergency certified foster parents to watch over three teenage kids.
With eight kids in the household, it provided challenges for the family, but they worked together to establish ground rules and spend time talking with the foster kids.
“Just seeing how the consistency of a stable home life and love helps turn a child’s life around and give them a new way to respond to situations has been rewarding,” Leland said. “It’s never been a quick transition, but over time, we’ve seen a lot of good things happen.”
After fostering the three kids, the family decided to continue fostering and currently have two foster babies.
The Smuckers said their own children have played a vital part of the foster experience and bring the family together. Sandra said their children learned a lot from the experience.
“A stable home life and love from a whole family for these children hurting makes a huge difference in their lives, even if it’s for a short time,” Sandra said. “There’s a lot of hard times and times for praying and leaning on the Lord for strength, but it’s worth it because it brought our family closer together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.