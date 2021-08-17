It was a “rip-roaring good time” Saturday as horses, kids and many others made their way through downtown John Day for the Grant County Fair parade.
The parade left from Grant Union High School at 11 a.m. and made its way down Canyon Boulevard to Main Street, and ended at Chester’s Thriftway,
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley led the convoy with the stars and stripes flapping in the wind on the right side of his rig with his lights flashing.
Grant County Fair grand marshal Bonnie Nance soon followed in a cattle truck driven by the fair board.
Various businesses, organizations and groups participated in the parade.
A few floats and participants protested Gov. Kate Brown’s recent pandemic restrictions, holding up signs reading “Freedom not Force,” “Media is the virus” and other anti-masking messages.
