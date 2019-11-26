Prairie City was abuzz with activity Saturday for “A Vintage Christmas on the Prairie.”
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived on an old-fashioned horse and buggy at the Prairie City Teen Center with a long line of children waiting, eager to share their wishes with the jolly ol’ elf.
Halle Armichardy, 6, of John Day said she asked Santa for a Barbie DreamHouse, and her younger sister Finley, 4, asked for a guitar.
Anna Jacobs, 9, of Prairie City asked Santa for a real hedgehog.
“They really soft and cute, and they’re nocturnal,” she said.
Anna’s cousin Blake, 6, said a set of face paints is on her list, and her sister Reece said she would like to find a Fitbit under the tree this year.
Cole Stoneman of Prairie City, 2 1/2, told Santa he’d like a play horse, and his brother Miles, 4 1/2 said he’d like a train.
A Christmas bazaar, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 106, was a hit at the Prairie City School cafeteria with an array of potential gifts and stocking stuffers, including wood crafts, decorations, hand-sewn or crocheted items, essential oils and more.
This year’s event also featured a wreath crafting activity; pets photos with Santa, benefiting Hope 4 Paws; and tours of historic homes, including Hotel Prairie.
The annual event has been a tradition in Prairie City for over 20 years.
Drawing winners:
Spa basket: Laura Saul
Beverage basket: Ali Lenz
Spice basket: Barbara Voigt
$100 gift certificate Huffman’s: Murray Alexander
$100 gift certificate Chester’s: Jana Lee
Ninja Foodie: Cyndi Nelson
Cord of wood: Sophia Morris
