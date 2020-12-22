People looking to relieve the stressful weight of 2020 and take a breather might find what they’re looking for at The Retreat at Silvies Valley Ranch this winter.
The resort near Seneca is providing new winter offerings for locals and visitors to enjoy such as their 2020-2021 winter packages, Silvies’ Rocking Heart Spa, Clydesdale sleigh rides, pistol shooting and more.
Scott Campbell, owner of Silvies Valley Ranch, said The Retreat and Links was open all summer and provided an award winning golf course along with other recreational activities for people to enjoy.
This year they wanted to expand on activities for the winter season so guests can visit Silvies year round.
“The problem with golf and wildlife is that together it’s about a six- to seven-month season,” Campbell said. “It’s really hard to keep people year-round if you only have a six- to seven-month season.”
Initial shutdowns and restrictions from COVID-19 prevented the resort from being open all year in 2020, but Silvies is open for the winter to provide the retreat visitors need.
About a year ago, Silvies opened up the Rocking Heart Spa and a conference center to grow the winter program.
Cindy Qual, the director at Rocking Heart Spa, said the team provides a wide array of services that focuses on the mind, body and spirit of an individual.
Services available at the spa include signature Swedish massage, hot stone therapy, post joint replacement therapy, deep tissue massage, myofascial release, golf and sports-related massages, pedicures, manicures and facials.
Qual said she and the staff also spend time golfing to better understand how golfing impacts the body and where to direct a massage for a golfer.
“What’s unique and different about our spa is that, for the limited amount of therapists that we have right now, we cover a huge spectrum of the kind of people we can take care of,” Qual said.
Qual hopes that people in Grant and Harney counties understand that the Rocking Heart Spa is more than just a destination spa — it can also be used as a day spa for people in the county to enjoy.
“This is their incredible 17,000-foot destination spa that can be used as a day spa for them,” Qual said. “That’s unheard of. There’s not this quality of spa on this side of Oregon.”
The Rocking Heart Spa is also equipped with multiple facilities such as a sauna, hot tubs, a half-size Olympic lap pool, a climbing wall, a gym and more.
Guests can also enjoy Clydesdale sleigh rides and an opportunity to feed some of the livestock on the ranch.
Campbell said while Silvies provides guests with a chance to retreat from COVID-19, they also try their best in supporting the local counties.
They encourage guests to explore other nearby sites.
“We want them to do that, and we encourage them to do that,” Campbell said.
Guests can find art from local artists to purchase, and most of the workers are from Grant and Harney counties.
“We like to have local people come and enjoy the resort and the golf and everything,” Campbell said.
In June, Grant and Harney county residents participated in a tournament fundraiser, which benefited the high school golfing programs.
“It was a way for Silvies to give back to the community and support our youth while introducing local areas to Silvies,” Campbell said.
Campbell said Silvies can also provide special rates for special events such as birthdays, anniversaries, retirements and more.
For more information or reservations, call 541-573-5150 or 1-800-745-8437.
