Grant County Fair grand marshal John Aasness, who moved to the area in 1957, said it was an honor to be named grand marshal for the 111th Grant County Fair Parade.
The longtime Grant County resident and veteran of ranching and logging industry said, over the years, the fair was always the place to be toward the end of August and beginning of September.
“All of the ranchers would be there with their families for the rodeo after they were done with their haying,” he said. “It was always a big family affair.”
Aasness, a former deputy sheriff, has been involved with the fairgrounds over the years, overseeing a community service work crew with “local felons,” which raked leaves and took care of the grounds.
He said two of the people on those crews were certified carpenters and built nearly 50 picnic tables.
“I spent 10 years as a deputy under four sheriffs,” he said. “I knew the legal limitations and what I could do with them.”
He said working with the work crews was a rewarding experience.
Aasness, who moved to Grant County with Diane, his wife of 60-plus years, from South Dakota in 1957, said that John Day was a great place to raise their four kids.
Aasness said he is grateful for his wife.
“Diane was an excellent wife, mother, and homemaker,” he said.
Together, the two raised two boys and two girls.
Aasness joked they had a “good breeding program.”
He said they also took in two teenagers from a family friend and put them through high school.
“A good friend of mine, a cowboy, dropped off his kids that turned teenagers, and we raised his two kids on top of ours,” Aasness said.
Aasness said he helped lay the groundwork for the Ranch and Rodeo Museum in John Day and is proud the museum honors the dedication and work ethic of the western lifestyle.
He said he likes to spend time in the tack room on his property.
“Anybody that is married to what used to be a red-haired woman needs a tack room to go to,” he said.
Aasness said his tack room, with saddles he’s put hundreds of miles on, stirrups and horseshoes, doubles as his “man cave.”
He said he is thankful to the people he has worked with over the years and the friendships he has built.
“Grant County has been very good to us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.